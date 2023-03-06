Clark Memorial Health recently named its annual Legendary Leader — Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Women’s Health Services Director Judith L. Stewart, RNC-NIC, MSN Ed.
Nominated by employees, the annual Legendary Leader award is given to a leader who:
• Lives by the organization’s core values of championing patient care; doing the right thing; embracing individuality; acting with kindness; and making a difference together
• Continuously seeks ways to improve/provide superior patient-centered care
• Builds a community within the department/hospital
• Eliminates barriers by communicating and collaborating with others
• Maintains a positive attitude
• Leads by example
• Encourages and supports team and peers
Stewart has been with Clark Memorial Health since 2018. She has managed staff and processes for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for the past 5 years. The NICU is celebrating its fifth year serving the community this month.
