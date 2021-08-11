JEFFERSONVILLE — Local officials and health professionals broke ground Wednesday on a freestanding emergency room in Jeffersonville, which they say is an important new build along the city's growing Indiana 62/10th Street corridor.
The new health care center, a collaborative project between Clark Memorial Health, Norton Healthcare and LifePoint Health is a 60,000-square-foot facility that will offer 24/7 emergency services, as well as outpatient imaging, CT and MRI scans, primary care and behavioral health.
The plan was announced in May and is expected to be completed by summer 2022.
"We have seen in terms of our society today that we want to take services to our community," Clark Memorial Health CEO Martin Padgett said after the ceremony. "Jeffersonville is very much a growing community and is expanding out this way. With new businesses and homes, we want to make sure that we have convenient access [and] easily obtainable, quality health care."
Located near the Interstate 265 interchange, the River Ridge Commerce Center and the new homes being built in that area, Padgett said the facility will also provide a much-needed resource for employers to offer primary care to their staff "to keep their folks working on a day-to-day basis and being productive." He said the outpatient behavior health component is something there's been a growing need for.
"We've all seen in recent times [that] there's an extra need for behavioral health services on an outpatient basis to keep people healthy in their mind as well as their body," Padgett said.
"It's a beautiful building," he added. "We'll have ample space for all ages, all services that we're going to provide here. It really will be an exciting time for the community."
The development is the most recent to break ground along a roadway in the northern part of the city that just a few years ago was lined with empty fields. Ten years ago, the city began talks of widening and improving the rural roadway for redevelopment.
"Growing up here, my family had Jerry's restaurant up on 10th Street," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said during the ceremony. "This is where my family made its living, this is where I went to school, this is where I played as a kid. But I gotta tell you, for the first few decades of my life, Jeffersonville just kind of went along like this: the little city across the river from Louisville, Kentucky.
"Things have changed. we came in 10 years ago and we said 'Jeffersonville can do better,' and I gotta tell you the teamwork that has been involved in doing all of this has been incredible."
Moore said that before the city invested $7.5 million in the road improvements, "this land out here was nothing but tall grass that you looked at as you drove past," he said. Construction started in 2017 and was finished the following year. It was soon followed by the construction of the city's newest and largest Kroger, which helped spur the continued growth.
"That $7.5 million project has led to everything you see here," he said.
And the $40 million project won't just help complete the offerings for the businesses and residents sprawling into the north end. The $40 million Nicklies development project will mean an annual $1.2 million in tax revenue for the city each year, Moore said. Of this, $120,000 will be given each year to Greater Clark County Schools.
"Folks, when you can spend $7.5 million and get $1.2 million in return every year hereafter, you've made a very smart investment," Moore said.
