Clark Memorial leadership recently awarded Dustin Abell, RN, CCRN, PCCN, Critical Care Unit, with a DAISY Award® for exhibiting extraordinary compassion and commitment to his patients and team members.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize and thank nurses who go above and beyond when caring for a patient. The Daisy Foundation was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33, from complications of an autoimmune disease. During his hospital stay, his family was so impressed with the care and compassion his nurses provided, to both him and his family, they created the DAISY Award® in his memory to honor nurses.
Abell was nominated by two patients. One patient stated, “Dustin was always in a positive mood and made me feel like my mother was in good hands. He listened to my concerns and was a great communicator. He helped ease my mind during a very scary and frustrating time.” She added, “He also worked extremely well with his coworkers.”
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues. The DAISY Award® recipient is presented with a certificate, a DAISY Award® pin, a special parking spot, and a beautiful hand-carved sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch.” Additionally, the honorees are celebrated with iced cinnamon rolls- a favorite of Patrick’s during his illness.
“We are extremely proud of our nursing staff who provide heartfelt, expert care to our patients,” said Michelle England, MSN, RN, NE-BC, Chief Nursing Officer at Clark Memorial. “Our nurses are extraordinary and are worthy of recognition for the work they do every day.”
For more information on the DAISY Award® or to nominate a nurse today, visit https://www.clarkmemorial.org/daisy-award.
