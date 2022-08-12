JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark Memorial has recognized nurse Beth Adams with a Daisy Award.
She was nominated by a family member of a patient who wrote, “Beth went above and beyond any nurse I’ve ever known. She talked to my brother everyday even though there was no brain activity. She prayed with my family holding hands and she never stopped caressing his hair. She helped all of us get through a difficult time. She is a true blessing and should be recognized for it.”
The Daisy Foundation is an international organization established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33, from complications of an autoimmune disease. During his hospital stay, his family was so impressed with the care and compassion his nurses provided, to both him and his family they created the Daisy Award in his memory as a way to honor nurses.
Clark Memorial is proud to be part of the worldwide network of more than 2,500 hospitals that recognize extraordinary nurses who dedicate their lives to helping others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.