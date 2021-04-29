JEFFERSONVILLE — Though the additional time may not be needed, Clark Memorial Health has been given five more years to complete $80 million in capital upgrades to the hospital.
The improvements were required in the asset purchase agreement when Clark County sold the hospital in 2015 to Regional Health Network of Kentucky and Southern Indiana. The upgrades were to be completed by 2025.
On Wednesday, the Clark County Commissioners agreed to extend that deadline to 2030 at the request of the hospital.
Martin Padgett, president and CEO of Clark Memorial Health, said Thursday that more than $32 million in upgrades have been completed at the hospital. The pandemic forced the hospital to shift gears and leadership decided to pump the brakes on starting more major renovations or projects, he said.
“We were on track as we entered 2020, but then COVID happened,” Padgett said. “We won't need all five years and it's very possible that we'll still meet the 10-year agreement.”
Though hospital leadership believed it could double-up on some projects and still meet the 10-year deadline, Padgett said they decided it would be better to request an extension to ensure the organization fulfills its obligation instead of racing to meet the original timeframe.
Padgett stressed that the extension request wasn't due to financial issues.
“We are a very financially sound organization, and we're still providing the charity care that we provided as a county hospital,” he said.
The most noticeable project that's been completed since 2015 has been the $10-million renovation of the Clark Memorial Health emergency wing. Padgett said that project concluded in November of 2019.
There have been several other improvements made to the hospital's infrastructure including replacing its industrial boilers, though Padgett said those upgrades aren't always visible to the public.
Clark Memorial's behavioral health units are under renovation through a project that will cost about $3 million upon completion.
The hospital is investor-owned, so it's not a nonprofit as Clark Memorial was when it was owned by the county. Padgett said the hospital now pays about $1.2 million annually in property taxes.
“So in addition to the $80 million in capital projects, we're putting money back into the community in several ways,” he said.
In other news from Wednesday's meeting, the commissioners accepted the deed to the Clark County Law Enforcement Training Center from the River Ridge Development Authority. River Ridge gave the county the title to the center and property free of charge.
“They're conveying it as kind of a donation to the county,” said Clark County Attorney Scott Lewis.
The commissioners also accepted $34,863 from the Indiana Department of Health for the distribution of the Moderna vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.