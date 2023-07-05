JEFFERSONVILLE – Clark Memorial knows that managing diabetes can be overwhelming. Join us Thursday, July 13 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to hear speakers discuss how to manage diabetes with a balance of food, exercise, medication and coping skills at our first diabetes symposium.
There will be a Q & A to follow the presentation. This event will take place in the lower level conference center in the hospital at 1220 Missouri Ave. in Jeffersonville.
The symposium speakers include:
- Dr. Chih Chang – Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
- Dr. Palwasha Kamal – Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
- Terri Simonton, MS, RDN, LD, CDCES – Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist Hailey Freeman, PharmD, BCPS
We are requesting online registration. Please visit our website at https://www.clarkmemorial.org/event/196 to register.
