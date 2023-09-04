Clark Memorial Health is pleased to welcome Dr. Zain Rahman to our team of general orthopedic physicians at Clark Orthopedic Spine & Sports Medicine. He will offer non-surgical orthopedic and sports medicine services.
Dr. Rahman, a Jeffersonville native, received his medical degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine and completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Illinois in Chicago. He then went on to sub-specialize and complete a Sports Medicine Fellowship at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, TN. In his fellowship, he served as the team physician for Tennessee State University and Fisk University. During his training, he worked side by side with physicians for the NFL's Tennessee Titans as well as Vanderbilt University. He was also team physician for multiple high schools in the Nashville area, treating patients of all ages. His experience extends further to athletes of multiple sports disciplines including marathons, triathlons, boxing and the mixed martial arts.
He is skilled in non-surgical sports medicine which includes the evaluation and management of patients who want to stay healthy and active. His skills include ultrasound guided injection, joint injections and aspirations, viscosupplementation, trigger finger, and management of orthopedic complications or issues of the elbow, wrist/hand, shoulder, knee, and hip. Dr. Rahman is dedicated to personalized, compassionate care for his patients.
“I love working with patients of all ages, athletes and non-athletes alike, to keep them doing the things that bring them joy,” stated Dr. Rahman. “Helping active patients stay active and optimizing the overall health and function of all the patients I encounter. That’s the goal, and I know in joining Clark Orthopedics Spine & Sports Medicine, I’m joining a group that has the same goal in mind for our community.”
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Rahman join the practice. He brings knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to our patients," says Tiffany Sierota, Clark Medical Group COO. “His dedication to delivering superior patient care aligns with our mission to provide the best possible care and treatment of our patients."
Dr. Rahman is now accepting new patients at our Clark Specialty Clinic in Scottsburg located at 1461 Gardner St and the Orthopedic office in New Albany located at 3707 Charlestown Rd Suite C1. To schedule an appointment at either location, please call Clark Orthopedic Spine & Sports Medicine at 812-282-8494.
