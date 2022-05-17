JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark Memorial Health President and CEO Martin Padgett was honored at the Southern Indiana Friends of Scouting Distinguished Citizen Award Banquet for efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Distinguished Citizen Award is presented to individual community leaders who provide outstanding civic service to adults and/or youth in the community.
“Martin consistently demonstrates and upholds the values of the Scout Oath and Law,” said District Director Jonathan Barfield. “His service to the community is held in high regard and we are pleased to share and celebrate his many accomplishments at this year's event.”
Those who receive the award are not necessarily Boy Scout volunteers, but rather individuals who personify what the Boy Scouts stand for – good citizenship, outstanding moral fiber with a dedication to others, and for living their lives by the Scout Oath and Law.
“At Clark, we are committed to making communities healthier,” said Martin Padgett, CEO, of Clark Memorial. “I am honored to receive this award on behalf of the hospital and our dedicated team for their efforts caring for our patients and our community not only during the COVID-19 pandemic but every day. They go above and beyond to ensure that every person they encounter receives the highest level of care and compassion. It is my privilege to serve alongside them.”
The banquet was held May 17 at Huber’s Winery & Orchard.
