CHARLESTOWN — The Clark County Plan Commission voted in favor of rezoning property along Charlestown Memphis Road, prompting frustration from residents who are opposed to the planned residential development due to traffic concerns.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the plan commission approved a favorable recommendation to rezone parcels on Charlestown Memphis Road and Burdette Drive in Charlestown from agricultural to R2, which would allow for medium-density residential development. Developer Woodstream Development, LLC is planning to build a subdivision of about 150 single-family homes on the property.
Commission member Janne Newland, who is also a member of the Clark County Council, was the only member to vote against the favorable recommendation, which will now go to the Clark County Commissioners. It was a full room as a number of adjoining property owners and other residents spoke up at the meeting to express their opposition to the rezoning. The Clark County Commissioners’ next meeting is 5 p.m. April 28.
Although many residents voiced concerns about the rezoning, the recommendation was passed with few comments from the commission members. The focus of public comments included traffic safety concerns along Charlestown Memphis Road and areas near the development, including the Lakeview subdivision.
Couple Jennifer and David Swanson, who live on Charlestown Memphis Road, gathered 171 signatures from neighbors on a petition against the rezoning, including people on their road, the Lakeview subdivision and Saddleback subdivision. The Swansons were among those in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting.
Jennifer discussed concerns about existing traffic on Charlestown Memphis Road, saying she is worried the issues would be worsened by the presence of construction equipment and increased traffic upon completion of the development. One entrance would be allowed for construction trucks off of Charlestown Memphis Road.
At the meeting, she shared a poster showing photos of the road she took last Friday, which included tire ruts from vehicles going off the road and damage to the road. It also included photos of a “blind curve” west of 1608 Charlestown Memphis Road and a “blind hill” on the east side of 1608 Charlestown Memphis Road, making it dangerous for people as “cars are flying down our road,” she said.
“Our road was resurfaced about a year ago, and you can see the edges of the road — our road is narrow, it’s falling apart, it’s crumbling,” she said. “Its shoulders are now higher because they built it up, and if you go off it, it’s unforgiving.”
Developers Chris Jackson and Josh Hillman with Woodstream provided an overview of the project at Wednesday's meeting. The houses will be about 300,000 square feet, Jackson said, and there will be two entrances, including one at Charlestown Memphis Road and Burdette Drive.
Hillman emphasizes that the proposed medium-density residential development fits with the county’s comprehensive plan, which “identified what the county saw as smart growth for this area.”
“The county identified in that comprehensive plan they wanted this property specifically to be medium-density residential,” he said. “So that in fact is what the property owners have come in to do. They’ve come in to take the goals that were set forth in your comprehensive plan and utilize that zoning request or zoning guidance for smart growth to set medium-density residential, or R2.”
Issues such as traffic and drainage are “items that would be addressed as part of the development plan submittal,” according to Hillman.
“Those are not items that would be addressed as part of a zoning submittal,” he said. “We’d be glad to address any questions as we go through that development plan submittal following this, but tonight we believe what we’re doing is asking to satisfy what the comprehensive plan said.”
Jennifer said she was frustrated with the commission’s decision, and she feels safety should be the top priority. She is worried that there has been no formal traffic study or plans to widen the road, and she said every neighbor she spoke to while gathering petitions "has major concerns” about the project and the additional traffic.
“Nobody in this area wants this except for the people that are getting the money for it,” she said.
David Reed, a resident in the Lakeview subdivision, said he feels the developers “jumped over the issue of traffic” in the presentation. He has lived in the neighborhood for 10 years and in Charlestown for over 50 years, and he is worried about a large amount of traffic filtering through Lakeview, which is an older subdivision.
“We don’t want to see 300 to 600 cars driving through Lakeview subdivision because there’s one access on the very back of our subdivision to get to this new subdivision,” he said, “300 to 600 cars — that’s more than all the cars that are in our subdivision now.”
He feels the commission is “overlooking the common sense.” He notes that the commission and developers referenced the comprehensive plan, saying “things change.” He also wants to see a traffic analysis or study before the zoning is changed.
“Just because there’s a plan in place doesn’t make it right by any means,” Reed said. “You need to look at all of the situations. We are going to hold fast to this, and we are going to continue to pursue that this be handled correctly.”
Diane Palmer, a resident on Charlestown Memphis Road, said she often encounters people speeding on the road, and they just “fly down there all the time.”
“We’re not gaining everything — we’re losing, and we’re going to be losing lives, I’m afraid,” she said. “I’ve almost been hit several times close to the driveway out there…I live on the top of the hill, and because of the curves in the road and the hills and the narrowness and everything of the road, I have to almost get out in the road before I can see a car coming, and I’ve almost been hit many times.”
Shaun Marker, a resident in the Saddleback neighborhood, is a safety professional who has worked with the Ohio River Bridges Project. He said Charlestown Memphis Road "is not designed” for construction traffic that would be going down the narrow road, saying it would be “a disaster waiting to happen.”
“Please understand that construction traffic on that small road is not a good situation,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.