SELLERSBURG — The Clark Regional Airport is getting ready for the Kentucky Derby crowd.
Members of the 159th Mobile Command Unit from Fort Knox will join employees with Muhammad Ali International Airport to do air traffic control at the facility through Derby weekend.
“We are transitioned daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. to a controlled airport,” said Clark Regional Airport Manager John Secor. “As we speak, our airspace is controlled by these folks in conjunction with the airspace above us, which is controlled by Louisville air traffic control.”
By this time next week there will be at least 150 corporate jets lining the field at the airport.
Secord said most of those will come on Wednesday and Thursday will be a little slower. By Friday, the airplanes will come and go, dropping off people flying private for the weekend.
“Saturday evening and Sunday morning is very busy for departures,” Secor said.
The group of soldiers from Fort Knox is in town a week early to work on training and get ready for the next weekend.
Secor said the last time there was a full-scale Derby need at the airport was in 2019.
“We had a full ramp in 2019, it was a record year,” he said. “(Our aviation aircraft specialists) both indicate that they have more reservations today (Thursday) than they had right up to the night before (Derby) in 2019.”
The reservations are from stars, dignitaries, business owners and the casual Kentucky Derby fans.
“We’ve got a record number of reservations for the 2022 Derby,” Secord said.
