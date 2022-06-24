CLARK COUNTY — The Clark Regional Airport has made substantial growth in the last six years in terms of income from leases, fuel sale revenue and landing fees.
Kevin Baity, Clark County Airport Board president and Clarksville town manager, shared the growth in a presentation to the Clark County Commissioners at their meeting on Thursday.
“We are the fourth busiest general aviation airport in the state of Indiana,” Baity said.
The airport saw over an 117% increase in lease income from 2015 to 2022, according to Baity, going from an $130,000 income to over $283,000.
The last six years have also shown an increase in fuel flowage fees, or the tax applied to every gallon of gas sold by the airports’ fixed-based operators (FBOs). In 2015, the airport had a revenue of $30,000 from fuel flowage fees, jumping to just under $74,000 in 2022.
In the last three years, Baity said the airport has started building tee hangars to rent out to people to store their aircrafts at the airport.
“We have seen a number of airplane operators come across the river from Kentucky as well as migrate down from about 30, 45 miles north because they want to have their aircraft based here,” he said.
There are currently 21 hangars at the airport, along with a waiting list of 40 names seeking to rent one.
The airport has several tenants on the property including two FBOs, a flight school and aircraft aviation groups, according to Baity.
Landing fees allow them to collect money from airplane operators who are not based out of the Clark Regional Airport. From 2015 to 2022, the landing fees increased 130% from $20,000 to $46,000.
Baity noted that the three busiest days for landing fees were for Thunder Over Louisville.
In the next five years as a part of the State Division of Aviation's required improvement plan, Baity said they are looking to add new entrance signage and security fencing, and possibly construct a third 20-unit tee hangar.
Indiana Association of County Commissioners awards
Also at Thursday’s meeting two members of Clark County government were recognized by the Indiana Association of County Commissioners (IACC). Commissioner Jack Coffman and Highway Director Brian Dixon were both given awards from IACC’s annual conference last December.
IACC Executive Director Stephanie Yager presented Coffman with the 2021 South District Distinguished County Commissioner of the Year Award.
Yager noted that Coffman has served the county as commissioner since 2013, including many runs as president, and has been greatly involved in many boards.
“His nomination stated: ‘Because of his guidance and leadership many departments within Clark County have made positive impacts on his community. He always treats people with dignity and respect,’” Yager said.
Yager also presented Dixon with the 2021 Outstanding County Engineer of the Year Award.
Dixon has been a licensed professional engineer since 1985, served as tech adviser to the Clark County Drainage Board since 2004 and became highway engineer in 2013.
“During the past eight years he has been responsible for increasing the overall sufficiency rating to 88 [out of 100] for his county bridges, and paved over 250 miles of roadway,” Yager said.
Yager also mentioned that Dixon helped to revise Clark County’s subdivision design manual to better serve the needs of continued growth in the county.
“Residents stop by and offer his praise. Under adversity he keeps calm and offers easy to understand explanations, whether the county is in position to help or not. The elected officials in his county look to him for guidance, and he always delivers,” Yager said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.