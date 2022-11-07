SELLERSBURG — Clark Regional Airport’s classification has been upgraded following growth in recent years.
Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration changed the airport’s classification from a regional to national classification. Airport Manager John Secor said the change provides more opportunities for the airport, including increased federal funding.
The new classification from the FAA's National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems gives the airport a “bigger footprint,” he said.
“We’re not going to change our name to the Clark National — that doesn’t sound right — but what that really means for us is more exposure and better chances in the competitive world of competing for federal funds,” Secor said.
Secor noted that the airport receives yearly entitlement grants from the federal government, which are guaranteed funds directed toward FAA-approved projects. Under the regional classification, Clark Regional Airport was receiving about $250,000 annually, but as a national airport, the entitlement funding will increase to $750,000, he said.
“That’s huge,” he said. “It’s really good news.”
The airport on Propeller Lane in Sellersburg includes more than 800 acres. Clark Regional Airport mainly serves corporate aircraft.
“Our niche is the corporate aircraft operators,” Secor said. “We have quite a few businesses, companies with corporate aircraft, that base at Clark County, and then our largest percentage of transit arrivals are corporate flights with corporate executives coming to town for business.”
The FAA took several factors into consideration, including traffic counts and the number of aircraft based at Clark Regional Airport. In 2021, Clark County Regional Airport reported more than 60,000 landings a year, Secor said.
The number of airplanes based at the airport has “increased dramatically” in recent years, he said. The airport has a total of 157 based aircraft, including 58 turbine-powered airplanes.
The number of based aircraft has increased by nearly 50 over the past five years, Secor said.
“That’s a pretty high percentage,” he said. “There’s not a lot of airports with over 30% — close to 40% — of their based aircraft being turbine-powered. So that was one of the factors that drove it.”
He said the airport has also received notice as it receives federal funds and pursues improvements.
The airport is planning a number of projects that could be expedited from increased funding. One of the projects is a perimeter fence around the entire airport for safety and protection of wildlife.
“That one is in the works as we speak, and we were going to have to do it in phases, but we believe it looks like we may be able to complete the entire fence in one phase, which is a real advantage for us,” Secor said.
Another project includes infrastructure improvements to pave the way for construction of future lease properties, he said. The airport is also planning new lighting on the tarmac to brighten it up for night operations.
“Those are all things that are really exciting and really will continue to allow us to expand and develop and create interest in our airport as a viable alternative to our friend on the other side of the river,” Secor said.
The airport does not have an air traffic control tower, but the reclassification could be a “game-changer” in allowing the airport to move forward with discussions about the potential addition of a tower, he said.
Secor said the expansion of business in Southern Indiana has contributed to the airport’s growth, and the airport helps draw in business to the area.
“I think it’s good for us, it’s good for the airport, but it’s also good for developers,” he said. "When they’re selling the idea of coming to this area — to this side of the river — to be able to say they have a viable, safe, large airport within about a 10-mile radius... that’s a huge selling point.”
The airport is run by the South Central Regional Airport Authority. Nathan Samuel, a member of the authority board, said the reclassification can serve as leverage to attract new companies to the area.
"Having that designation just shines an extra bright spotlight on our region and our area and our airport, and it shows companies what we have to offer," he said. "You couple that with all the other resources — from the river, rail to the interstate, to having UPS and others right across the river — it's a great combination."
