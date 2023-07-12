SOUTHERN INDIANA — Genesis House Executive Director Meghan Stockdale doesn't hold back when she tells the members of Impact 100 Southern Indiana about the impact an $87,000 grant from the organization has had on the drug recovery home in Harrison County.
"When I applied for the Impact 100 grant (in 2000) I never anticipated that this group of women would want to help the women I wanted to help so desperately," she said. "I didn't imagine we were the cause; we were the one they should put all their eggs in."
Impact100 announced Monday night that it raised $140,000 to be awarded as a grant to a Southern Indiana nonprofit during its grant reveal event in Jeffersonville.
"Any nonprofit in Clark, Floyd and Harrison county can apply for our grant this year," said Impact100 Southern Indiana's Leah Huber. "...each member contributes $1,000 to be a member, together each member gets to vote on where that money goes this year."
The application process for the 2023 grant is now officially open.
Stockdale said receiving the money three years ago has been transformational for Genesis House. The organization has served more than 110 women since getting the funds.
"It allowed us to breathe. It allowed us to say, OK, let's focus on this client's needs, instead of stressing," Stockdale said. "You all allowed us to create this Wishlist we wanted to spend this money on and improve the quality of our organization. And by doing this it allowed Genesis House to grow to what it needs to be."
Transformational change, like what's occurring at Genesis House, is the goal of the grant, Huber said.
Last year $116,000 was awarded to the Greater Clark County Schools Educational Foundation and Beautiful As You Are to bring weekly empowerment workshops for girls to schools in Clark County.
Family Scholar House received a $114,000 grant in 2021 to pay for services at Ivy Tech Sellersburg to help low-income single parents and people who'd been involved in the foster care system.
In 2019 Maker13 received a $106,000 Impact100 Southern Indiana grant to fund STEM classes for women and Maker Mobile visits to schools.
Hope Southern Indiana received a $100,000 grant to establish self-esteem bootcamps for girls in 2018.
The first Impact100 Southern Indiana Grant of $50,000 was given to St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities in 2017 to renovate a kitchen and pay for a culinary training program for young mothers.
Impact100 Southern Indiana's Lorie Lewis announced the grant amount at Monday's event. It's the largest since the start of the organization, which has raised more than $700,000 for local nonprofits since 2017.
If someone wants to become involved with Impact100 Southern Indiana they're invited to come to any events the group host and to agree to donate $1,000 to the cause, said membership chair Cindy Sisloff.
For Sisloff it's important that all group members get a vote on where the money goes, which is why she joined in the first place.
"I was just really looking for some place to be involved where I felt my voice was just as important as everyone else’s," she said. "Truly the fact I got to decided here it went and we all voted together and that it went to someone in our backyard was my favorite part."
Anyone interested in applying for the grant can start the process here: https://www.impact100si.org/grants/apply-for-a-grant/
