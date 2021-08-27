The Floyd County Health Department reported Friday that the Indiana State Department of Health has identified 15 samples of mosquitoes infected with the West Nile Virus in Floyd County.
The positive mosquito samples were collected the weeks of August 9 and August 16 in New Albany.
These are the first positive samples for 2021.
Wednesday, the Clark County Health Department reported one mosquito sample tested positive for West Nile Virus. That sample was collected in Jeffersonville on July 26.
Most people who become infected with West Nile Virus can experience mild illness such as fever, headache, and body aches before recovering fully, the health department said. However, in some individuals, especially the elderly and immune compromised, West Nile can cause serious illness and even death.
Health officials urge residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites such as using DEET and other repellants, wearing protective clothing such as long sleeves and pants, and if possible, avoid being outside during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
Homeowners should also be aware of their property and correct common sources of mosquito breeding sites including clogged gutters, old tires, failing septic systems, abandoned/ nonfunctional swimming pools, and other water-containing items. Homeowners should also be diligent about maintaining overgrown grass, shrubs, and trees that can harbor mosquitoes during the day.
For more information on Floyd County’s West Nile Virus surveillance program or to have a mosquito trap placed at your property, call 812-948-4726, option 2, option 1 to speak to an Environmentalist or go to: www.floydcounty.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.