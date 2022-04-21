New Albany realtor and philanthropist Pat Harrison is continuing an Earth Day tradition she's run on and off since the 1970s.
She is giving away 1,100 tree saplings she purchased from the Indiana State Nursery in Vallonia. Species available include river birch, pine, white oak, silver maple, Virginia pine, red pine and spruce.
On Friday, saplings will be given away from the Pat Harrison RE/MAX office on Charlestown Road in New Albany from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, more trees will be given away at the Southern Indiana Arts Alliance building at Eight and Market streets in New Albany from 9. a.m. to noon.
