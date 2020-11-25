INDIANAPOLIS – A holiday gift came early for Todd Willenborg of Jeffersonville as he claimed his $500,000 top prize from a $20 $500 Grand Scratch-off at the Hoosier Lottery Headquarters in Indianapolis Nov. 20.
What began as a routine, post-work trip to Garrett’s General Grocery in Jeffersonville quickly changed with an exciting surprise. Todd stopped at the small convenience store to buy his usual soda and Scratch-offs. He then walked to his truck and began to scratch the tickets, only to realize his exciting win.
“I couldn’t believe my eyes, so I ran back into the store to make sure that I was reading the ticket right,” said Todd. “As soon as I got confirmation from the store clerk, I quickly called one of my best friends and my wife. Both were surprised and couldn’t believe it!”
When asked about what he plans to do with the prize money, Todd enthusiastically responded, “The main thing I’m going to do is pay off the house, and I’d like to get a new car. The money will allow me a chance to sit back and breathe. I’m not quitting my job, but this is going to make life a whole lot better.”
Todd works as a Union ironworker for Ford Motor Company in Louisville. He said the thrill of winning is what he loves most about playing the Hoosier Lottery, and that this experience was “really neat to win a prize this big.” He primarily plays Scratch-offs, and particularly enjoys playing $10 tickets. Prior to winning the $500,000 top prize, the largest amount Todd had won was $500.
The Hoosier Lottery has contributed $6 billion to good causes, including $30 million to local police and firefighters’ pensions and $30 million to the Teachers’ Retirement Fund annually. To learn more about the Hoosier Lottery, go to hoosierlottery.com/givingback and follow on Facebook and Twitter.
