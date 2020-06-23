CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Louisville Paving and Construction Inc. plans to begin work as early as Sunday, June 28, on a $4.8 million asphalt resurface project on S.R. 62 in Clark County.
The road will be patched, milled and repaved between S.R. 265 and just north of S.R. 3 in Charlestown.
During the week, work will be completed under nightly lane closures, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Both day and nighttime work is possible on weekends, weather permitting. The contract was awarded in May 2020 and is expected to be complete in early October.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones. All work is weather dependent.
