The 5th annual Pollinator Day will take place virtually on Sept. 19th from 10 a.m.-3p.m at https://www.sunnysidemg.org/pollinator-day
During this virtual event live webinars will start at 10 a.m.
The schedule for the day is
• 10 a.m. — Bee the Difference; Citizen Science and Pollinators
• 11 a.m.- Pollinator Importance and Conservation
• 12 p.m.-Fall Gardening for Pollinators
• 1 p.m.- Our Forgotten Pollinators
• 2 p.m.-Help Indiana Bats.
No registration is needed to attend the webinars.
To make sure there is something for everyone, activity bags have been created for youth up to age 12. Pre-registration is required to receive a bag. Activities and crafts for the day include: a flying bat, pollinator mask-making, creating plantable seed papers, pumpkin decorating, and a Pollinator Quest. These bags will include all of the supplies needed for the activities and crafts except for scissors. Bags can be picked up on the afternoon of Sept. 18th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County (3000 Technology Ave. New Albany, IN 47150).
To register for the activity bags, go to https://bit.ly/38UxfxR
If you have any questions, contact the Purdue Extension Floyd County Office at 812-948-5470 or email ANR Extension Educator Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu
