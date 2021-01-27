Eight-year-old Aubree Kirk, left, and Sarah Ward, 11, reach for fluffy snowflakes late Wednesday afternoon in Sellersburg. The two friends and children from across the area celebrated the winter wonderland that blanketed Clark and Floyd counties. The area is expected to get one to three inches and temperatures will only reach highs in the mid-30s Thursday and Friday before warming to the 40s for the weekend. Bill Hanson photos
A snowfall made just for the kids
