After an active and wintry two-week period, it’ll finally be time to thaw some this weekend.
Saturday morning will likely be at least the second coldest start of the week, with urban areas in the lower teens and more rural locations in the single digits. The wind will be very light during this time so wind chills won’t be much different than the air temperature. By Saturday afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching a few degrees above the freezing mark. For many areas that will be the first time above freezing since Feb. 9!
Sunday will start out in the upper teens and lower 20s, cold but a welcome upgrade. Clouds will be prevalent in the afternoon, but so will milder air. High temperatures on Sunday in the lower to middle 40s. By late Sunday evening a quick round of rain showers moves in, exiting early Monday morning. A few snowflakes can’t be ruled out briefly Monday morning on the backside of this system, but by and large this will be a non-event.
High temperatures in the 40s and even the 50s are likely through most of next week, with rain chances returning by Thursday. We’ll see how long this winter respite holds!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 34°
SUNDAY PM
Rain (60% chance)
HIGH: 44°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.