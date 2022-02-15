JEFFERSONVILLE — The world’s largest tribute to The Beatles, Abbey Road on the River, will celebrate its 20th anniversary this Memorial Day weekend, May 26-30, 2022.
The 5-day festival at the Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville will feature Tommy James and the Shondells, The Cyrkle, and The Fab Four. More than 50 acts will perform over the course of the weekend including Kentuckiana bands Erin Hill, Sheryl Rouse, Hot Brown Smackdown, The Rigby’s, E. L. Faux, CMN Trio and The School of Rock.
“We are so excited to have the opportunity to host this milestone with our friends at Abbey Road on the River,” said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore. “Twenty years is an outstanding achievement — and a true testament to the everlasting impact one of history’s most iconic musical bands has worldwide. We’re proud Abbey Road on the River wants to celebrate this occasion in Jeffersonville.”
“It is hard to believe that we are still doing this 20 years later, but it is even harder to believe that The Beatles are still the biggest story in popular music almost 60 years later,” says festival producer Gary Jacob. “We are very grateful that our fans and the cities of Jeffersonville and Louisville have continued to support the event, so that we can keep doing what we love and present a world-class and world-recognized music festival.”
Abbey Road on the River debuted in Cleveland in 2002, then was held in Louisville from 2005-2016 and moved to Jeffersonville in 2017. Over the years, bands such as The Beach Boys, America, Jefferson Starship, The Zombies, ELO II (The Orchestra), The Grass Roots, Felix Cavaliere, Peter Asher and many more have performed at the event to celebrate and honor the music of The Beatles.
Also celebrating its 20th anniversary on Memorial Day weekend at Louisville’s Waterfront Park, which is just across the Ohio River from Abbey Road on the River, is Forecastle Festival.
The two major music festivals will bookend the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge, which connects Kentucky and Indiana.
“The COVID safety protocols for May will be determined based on the CDC recommendations at that time, but we remain confident that our fans will be able to come together and enjoy themselves in a safe way at the event,” said Jacob.
Single and multi-day tickets are now available online. Use promo code “WAVE” to save 15% on tickets. To purchase tickets, make a hotel reservation, or get more information, go to www.arotr.com.
Abbey Road on the River is presented by WAVE 3 News and sponsored by the City of Jeffersonville Parks Department, Southern Indiana Tourism, The Radisson Hotels, The Walcott, Budweiser, Seagram 7, Fidelity Investments, Clark Memorial Health, Oak Street Health, The News & Tribune, and WAKY radio.
