Clark and Floyd County students named to Dean's List for fall semester.
Coe College
Coe College is recognizing its highest-performing students as members of the Dean's List, including Samuel Koeppl, who is among this elite group.
Koeppl, of Sellersburg, has been named to the prestigious Fall 2022 Dean's List at Coe in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
University of Evansville
Macy Campbell of Georgetown was named to the University of Evansville Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. Campbell is studying Accounting at UE.
Students at UE are named to the Dean's List every fall and spring semester. To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean's List, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
