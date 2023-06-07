Franklin College academic honors
Franklin College honored its students for their exceptional scholarly efforts during the 2022-23 academic year with merit awards and scholarships at the annual Spring Honors Convocation. The following students from Southern Indiana were honored, some with multiple awards:
Journalism Award
Sydney A. Byerly, of New Albany, received the Scott Alexander Journalism Scholarship.
Modern Language Award
Isaac S. Gleitz, of Corydon, received the DREPS Trophy and the Spanish Advanced Level Award.
Theatre Awards
Robert H. Pollard, of New Albany, received the Theatre Department Award and the Robert Wise Dramatic Award, Lead Performer (Blithe Spirit).
College Awards
Erin M. Perkins, of Floyds Knobs, received the Intercultural Honors Experience Award.
Founded in 1834, Franklin College is a residential liberal arts and sciences institution 20 minutes south of Indianapolis.
Northern Illinois University Dean’s List
Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL, announced its spring 2023 Dean’s List students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Isaac Hatfield of Georgetown, who is majoring in Kinesiology, received this academic honor. Hatfield is a graduate of Floyd Central High School.
Wabash College
Wabash College has announced that two Clark County students are on the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.
Brandon Schafer and Cooper Smith, both of Sellersburg, earned Dean’s List recognition.
These students are among the 371 Dean’s List students who maintained a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 point scale.
Located in Crawfordsville and founded in 1832, Wabash is a private liberal arts college that teaches men to think critically, act responsibly, lead effectively, and live humanely.
Lewis University Dean’s List
Grant Miller of Charlestown is among the 1,300 students honored on the Lewis University Dean’s List for the 2023 Spring Semester.
Miller is studying Aviation Flight Technology at Lewis University College of Aviation Science Technology in Romeoville, IL.
To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Lewis University is an innovative Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,500 students
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.