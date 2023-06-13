University of Alabama Academic Honors
A total of 12,791 students enrolled during Fall Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all As). These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.
The 2022 fall lists include the following students:
DEAN’S LIST
Haylie Jefferson of Borden, Addison Duran of Charlestown, Drew Cromwell of Floyds Knobs and Sydney Palmer of Floyds Knobs.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
Amanda Pasierbowicz of Jeffersonvlle
Campbellsville University
Brianna J. Harvey of Jeffersonville has been named to the Campbellsville University’s President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester:
The academic honors dean’s list for the Spring 2023 semester at Campbellsville University’s includes three local students:
• Naomi Bedung of Jeffersonville
• Nina Marie Irvin of Lanesville
• Jalyn Kate Michael of Henryville.
Campbellsville University is a Kentucky-based Christian university that offers over 100 programs including doctoral, master, bachelor, associate and certificate programs.
Midway University
Midway University has announced the students who have been named to its Dean’s List for the 2023 Spring Semester. To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade point average for the semester. There were 357 students who made the Dean’s List, including:
• Kyle Craig of Charlestown
• Cameron Wallis of Henryville
Midway University is a private, co-educational institution in Woodford County and part of the greater Lexington, Kentucky area.
Austin Peay State University
Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN, is proud to recognize Christina Holcomb from New Albany, as one of the students named to the Dean’s List for academic achievement during Spring 2023.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.