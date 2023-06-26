Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.