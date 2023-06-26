FMA’s Foundation, Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs
A scholarship program started over 30 years ago by the foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International® (FMA), known as Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT), located in Elgin, IL,. has awarded more than $1.3 million to 720 students to encourage their pursuit of education and training pathways leading to manufacturing careers. Thanks to generous donations and support from companies and organizations across the metal fabrication and manufacturing industry, 42 deserving students have received NBT scholarships for the upcoming 2023 fall semester.
Local scholarship recipients include:
• Madelin Billings, Chestertown, Industrial Engineering at Purdue University
• Brenten Rodgers, Floyds Knobs, Engineering Technology at Trine University
University of Tennessee at Martin
Two Floyd County residents were among students who received degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin during spring commencement May 6 on the UT Martin campus. UT Martin hosted two in-person commencements to recognize the accomplishments of the class of spring 2023. Each commencement was livestreamed via Facebook and YouTube for those unable to attend.
• Abbie Layne Austin, of Floyds Knobs, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business.
• Sianna Grace Malone, of New Albany, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture.
