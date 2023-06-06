Marietta College graduate
Emily Callam of Greenville was among more than 270 students who received diplomas at Marietta College’s 186th commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6, in the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center. Callam completed requirements for a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance.
Callam is a graduate of Corydon Central High School.
Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Tracing its roots to the Muskingum Academy in 1797, the College was officially chartered in 1835. Today Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students.
DePauw University Spring Dean’s List
DePauw University Spring 2023 Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
This year’s list included Gabrielle Beury from Georgetown; Dakota Hiser from Clarksville; Michael Mifflin from New Albany; Abbygail Napper from Georgetown, and Emme Rooney from Sellersburg.
Established in 1837, DePauw University is a liberal arts institution ranked in the top 45 liberal arts colleges in the nation and the number one liberal arts college in Indiana.
The College of St. Scholastica graduate
Kimberly Lillis of Clarksville graduated from The College of St. Scholastica with an MS in Health Information Management.
St. Scholastica, located in Duluth, NN, is a private, independent college established in 1912 and founded in the Catholic Benedictine tradition.
Franklin College academic honors
Franklin College honored its students for their exceptional scholarly efforts during the 2022-23 academic year with merit awards and scholarships at the annual Spring Honors Convocation. The following students from Southern Indiana were honored, some with multiple awards:
Journalism Award
Sydney A. Byerly, of New Albany, received the Scott Alexander Journalism Scholarship.
Modern Language Award
Isaac S. Gleitz, of Corydon, received the DREPS Trophy and the Spanish Advanced Level Award.
Theatre Awards
Robert H. Pollard, of New Albany, received the Theatre Department Award and the Robert Wise Dramatic Award, Lead Performer (Blithe Spirit).
College Awards
Erin M. Perkins, of Floyds Knobs, received the Intercultural Honors Experience Award.
Founded in 1834, Franklin College is a residential liberal arts and sciences institution 20 minutes south of Indianapolis.
Northern Illinois University Dean’s List
Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL, announced its spring 2023 Dean’s List students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Isaac Hatfield of Georgetown, who is majoring in Kinesiology, received this academic honor. Hatfield is a graduate of Floyd Central High School.
