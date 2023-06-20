Middle Tennessee State University
Middle Tennessee State University student Lois Endris of Floyds Knobs was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. Endris, who is majoring in nursing, was among 5,430-plus students who made the list.
To qualify for this distinction, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours.
Founded in 1911 as one of three state normal schools for teacher training, Middle Tennessee State University is one of the oldest and largest undergraduate universities in the state of Tennessee. With a fall enrollment averaging more than 21,000 students for the past several years, MTSU remains committed to providing individualized service in an exciting and nurturing atmosphere where student success is the top priority.
University of Iowa
In May more than 6,500 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students received degrees. These Hawkeyes have engaged, excelled, and stretched to reach their goals.
Samantha Murray of Corydon, IN was among the students conferred their degrees. Murray was a student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences whose program of study was English and Creative Writing. The degree awarded was a Bachelor of Arts.
University of Findlay
Camryn Schmitt, of Corydon, has graduated from the University of Findlay, in Findlay, Ohio. Schmitt received the following a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Schmitt was invited to walk in the University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 6. UF graduates earned doctorate’s, master’s, bachelor’s or associate’s degrees for the academic year 2022 – 2023.
