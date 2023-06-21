University of Findlay
Camryn Schmitt, of Corydon, has graduated from the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio. Schmitt received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Schmitt was invited to walk in the university’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 6. UF graduates earned doctorate’s, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees for the academic year 2022-2023.
University of Maryland
Erin Snider of Memphis earned an Associate of Arts from University of Maryland Global Campus in spring 2023.
Snider was one of nearly 3,400 students who earned degrees from UMGC in the spring semester.
University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military servicemembers. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 125 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland.
