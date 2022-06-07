The Clark County Extension Homemakers held its annual Achievement Day May 12 at the Clark County 4-H Center Community Building, Charlestown.
Glenda Gleason, program chairman, gave the welcome address followed by installation of officers for 2022-2023. Barbara Smith installed first and second vice-presidents.
Clark County Homemaker officers are president, Orelyn Hollows; first vice-president, Deborah Gleason; second vice-president, Lois Ketterer; secretary, Roberta Bastian and treasurer, Jeanie Bowen.
Patty Baxter, Homemaker of the Year, was presented with an engraved silver tray by homemaker Wanda Vandeventer.
The scholarship quilt was won by Mary Rone.
President Orelyn Hallows gave closing announcements. Ruth Howes will attend Homemakers State Conference in June as winner of First Timer award from Clark County and the Bedford District.
The Collect was led by Deborah Gleason and meeting was adjourned.
