NEW ALBANY — As many are probably already aware, agriculture is the backbone of not only local communities but the entire world.
Without the hard work and dedication of farmers, we would not have the vast number of resources which many of us use and enjoy on a daily basis. Saturday morning was the first annual Ag Community Breakfast held at Newlin Hall at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds. The event was sponsored by the Floyd County Extension of Purdue in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Floyd County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Participants were invited to enjoy a pancake breakfast, socialize with members of the community, and get to know more about local agriculture. There were plenty of free handouts including pens, stickers, crayons, rulers, informative booklets, and even free copies of "Barns of Indiana Volume II" by Donald H. Scott and Maurice L. Williamson.
Angel Jackson from the Floyd County Soil and Water Conservation District had the following to say about the organization. “Currently, we offer financial assistance available for addressing invasive species. Our focus is on people who have less than ten acres of land, but we are willing to help anyone.”
For those who are interested in learning more about the Floyd County Soul and Water Conservation District, please visit their website at: https://www.floydcounty.in.gov/index.php/floyd-county-government/floyd-county-indiana-soil-water-conservation.
Erica Wyss of the local USDA had the following to say about one of their upcoming projects, The Farmers Helping Hellbenders Project. “We just got a program about eastern hellbender salamanders, the largest species in all of North America. If anyone wants to learn more, they can contact our office.”
One of the main goals of the USDA is to assist and preserve local lands and species. The aforementioned salamanders are native to the eastern and central regions of the United States; they are endangered because of the decreasing quality of their aquatic habitats. The funding for the project is provided through the USDA’s National Resources Conservation Service’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program. For any landowners who are interested, the deadline to apply is March 31.
Gina Anderson, the extension educator for Community Development at the Floyd County Purdue Extension Office, was very enthusiastic about the program.
“It’s just a way to get members of the community together so they can learn more and talk about natural resources. We had about seventy people signed up, and I am excited to see how today turns out," she said.
One can visit the Floyd County Purdue Extension Office’s website to learn more about upcoming programs: https://www.floydcounty.in.gov/index.php/floyd-county-government/floyd-county-indiana-extension-office.
The breakfast consisted of pancakes, ham, bacon, and a few assorted fruits. The beverages included coffee, water, milk, orange, and apple juice.
Though it was cold and partially cloudy outside, the friendly atmosphere inside the building provided a communal setting in which participants sat, talked, and enjoyed the morning together. It was a chance for people to open up and talk about their businesses and agricultural experiences, as well as conservation issues which pose a threat to our area.
The event was well-attended. More members of the community came together as the breakfast progressed and learned from each other.
