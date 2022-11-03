The New Albany-Floyd County Education Foundation has assembled its inaugural “Alumni Royal Court.” This prestigious selection of graduates from New Albany High School and Floyd Central High School are competing to raise funds for NAFC teachers and students.
The NAFC Education Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that works in partnership with New Albany Floyd County Schools to provide impactful resources and experiences to teachers and students.
Kate Burger, 1987 Floyd Central graduate, Attendance Clerk at Highland Hills Middle School, and Alumni Royal Court candidate, said “The success of the NAFC Education Foundation is crucial to the success of our students and staff. I remember my days as a new teacher without many resources, purchasing classroom and student supplies from my own paycheck.
"The Education Foundation offers grants to teachers for classroom use, educational field trips, as well as Blessings in a Backpack, assuring that our students will have positive, beneficial experiences to shape their educational paths and adult lives.”
Over the next five weeks, these NAFCS alumni will compete for donations and the crown that will be awarded at the New Albany High School vs. Floyd Central High School boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 9 at NAHS.
2022 ALUMNI ROYAL COURT CANDIDATES
• Kate Burger, FCHS ‘87, has been a part of NAFC Schools her entire life as both of her parents were graduates and teachers. She continues this tradition as a member of the support staff at HHMS. Both of her children are FCHS alumni.
• Justin Endres, NAHS ‘96, is a partner at the law office of Young, Lind, Endres & Kraft in New Albany. He founded the NA Track Club in 2012. Justin and his wife are NAHS alumni and their three children all now attend NAFCS.
• Courtney Lewis, NAHS ‘03, is the Director of Community Engagement for the NA Housing Authority. She’s actively involved in Harvest Homecoming, the NAFCS Mentor Mii program, and serves on the board of SoIn Tourism.
• Bobby Libs, FCHS ‘85, is CEO of AML Construction. He has served with One SI, YMCA, and helped to form the SI Junior Rodeo Association. Bobby’s wife was a teacher in NAFC schools, and their three children graduated from FCHS.
• Jennie Olmstead, FCHS ‘94, is PR & Marketing Director for Dr. Black's Eye Associates. One of her greatest passions is serving on the board for Blessings in a Backpack. Jennie, her husband, and two children are all NAFC alumni.
• Danielle Periago, NAHS ‘96, is a former Bulldoll and orthodontist practicing in New Albany, Floyds Knobs, and Corydon. Her brother and mother are also NAHS alumni. Her daughters are a freshman and sophomore at FCHS.
• Scarlett Shine, FCHS ‘14, is Foundation Development and Marketing Coordinator for Norton Healthcare. Scarlett is a NAFC Education Foundation Board Member. Her husband, Jack, is a graduate of New Albany High School.
• Dan Williamson, NAHS ‘79, is the founder and CEO of the Promedia Group, which has served NAFC Schools since 2009. Dan is a founding member of the NAFC Education Foundation's Board of Directors.
“As a graduate of New Albany High School class of 2005, I know there is tremendous pride for our schools," said Tyler Bliss, Executive Director of the NAFC Education Foundation. "I am excited to launch this new tradition of shining a spotlight on our alumni while giving back to our outstanding teachers, students, and schools."
Dan Williamson, 1979 New Albany High School graduate and Alumni Royal Court candidate said, “More than anything, I’m excited to be involved in this event to bring more awareness about the Education Foundation to the community. Yes, I hope we raise a lot of money, but I am even more excited to help connect more Floyd County residents to the Education Foundation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.