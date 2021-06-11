INDIANAPOLIS — One hundred and ten thousand Hoosiers are living with Alzheimer’s disease while 215,000 are providing unpaid care for them, according to Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter executive Natalie Sutton, who says it is an extremely difficult and challenging journey.
According to the FDA, there are now more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, and it is the sixth leading cause of death.
The month of June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Disease Awareness Month. Throughout the month, the Alzheimer’s Association will host several events to bring awareness about this subject and the resources available for those who deal with it.
One event on June 17 is called Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body. This event will have games as well as tips on how dementia caregivers can care for themselves.
“I think many people are impacted by Alzheimer’s or dementia, but they think that they have to walk that journey alone, and so we want them to know that we’re here to help,” Sutton said.
Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis, is someone who understands the impact of dementia. His grandmother passed away 30 years ago from it, and his mother now has Alzheimer’s.
Porter authored House Bill 1177 during the Indiana General Assembly’s 2021 session. This bill requires the Division of Aging to develop a strategic plan concerning dementia in Indiana and submit it to the General Assembly.
“The bottom line is that this is truly an economic as well as a public health crisis when it comes to dealing with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in our state,” Porter said.
The FDA approved the drug Aducanumab (Aduhelm) this week. This drug is the first novel therapy that has been approved for Alzheimer’s since 2003. The FDA says the need for treatment is urgent because as the age of the population increases, it expects that the number of Americans with the disease will also increase.
The Associated Press reported Friday that the new $56,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug would raise Medicare premiums broadly, and some patients who are prescribed the medication could face copayments of about $11,500 annually, according to a research report published Thursday.
The new analysis by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation estimated that if just 500,000 Medicare recipients are prescribed Aduhelm, it would cost the program nearly $29 billion a year, far more than any other medication.
“At this price, the cost of this one drug alone could top all others covered by Medicare, if it is used widely,” said Tricia Neuman, co-author of the report.
Separately, Dr. Aaron Kesselheim of Harvard University became the third member of an FDA advisory panel that opposed the drug to step down over the decision. Last November the 11-member group voted nearly unanimously against recommending approval for the medication, citing flaws in company studies. The FDA is not required to follow such recommendations.
In his resignation letter obtained by The Associated Press, Kesselheim said that the FDA’s recent drug approval decisions would undermine public trust, medical innovation “and the affordability of the health care system.” Earlier in the week two expert neurologists also quit the panel.
Aduhelm doesn’t cure the life-sapping neurological condition, but the FDA determined that its ability to reduce clumps of plaque in the brain is likely to slow dementia. Many experts say that benefit has not been clearly shown.
The drug’s approval came as congressional Democrats are trying to build consensus around legislation that would empower Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.
The chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, said Thursday the list price for Aduhelm was “unconscionable.” Although President Joe Biden has called for granting Medicare negotiating authority, prospects for the bill are uncertain.
Medicare has not made a formal determination on covering the Alzheimer’s drug, but cost traditionally does not enter into such considerations. Drugmaker Biogen has said it priced Aduhelm responsibly.
The vast majority of Americans with Alzheimer’s are old enough to qualify for Medicare.
In addition to higher taxpayer costs, the Kaiser analysis found that domino effects would include higher “Part B” premiums for Medicare’s outpatient coverage and increases in monthly premiums for millions with supplemental “Medigap” plans. As an infusion drug that would be administered in a doctor’s office, Aduhelm is covered by Medicare’s outpatient care benefit. The Part B standard premium, paid by most enrollees, is currently $148.50 a month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.