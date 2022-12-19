Amaranth officers

Amaranth Women’s Club of Floyd County was founded in 1883 in New Albany to promote ongoing learning and enrichment throughout life. The club recently held election of officers for 2023. From left are Gerry Nedelkoff, corresponding secretary; Sally Newkirk, treasurer; Sharron Barreras, secretary; Anne Cabaniss, vice-president, and K. Sue Bailey, president.

 Submitted photo

