This won’t be a weekend where it feels the same each day.
Let’s start with Saturday, which starts off on a muggy note with temperatures in the lower 70s in the morning. While there’s a small, isolated downpour and thundershower chance mainly south of the Ohio River during the afternoon, Southern Indiana looks to stay completely dry.
High temperatures during the heating of the afternoon will reach up toward 90 degrees, but a cold front quietly passing through during the evening will bring some changes that you’ll feel on Sunday.
The less humid air behind Saturday night’s cold front will take a large amount of the stuffy feeling out of the air that we’ve gotten used to lately. This drop in humidity will allow for lows in the 60s Sunday morning, a nice dip compared to Saturday morning, and keep highs in the afternoon from hitting too close to 90 degrees. It will certainly feel warm Sunday afternoon with our forecast high of 86, but the break in the amount of moisture in the air will be a nice reprieve!
The heat will really crank up next week as highs get back into the 90s again by Tuesday.
Humidity levels will once again crank up about that time as well, especially due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moving in. Speaking of which, our next rain chance after the weekend arrives late Tuesday night into Wednesday thanks to those tropical storm remnants moving through. It could be a soaker!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.