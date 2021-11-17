On the National Daughters of the American Revolution Day of Service members all over the world celebrate the anniversary of the Oct. 11, 1890 founding by participating in special volunteer service projects in their communities.
Among the activities for the Ann Rogers Clark Chapter were cleaning headstones at Walnut Ridge Cemetery for its DAR Service Project.
Sheila Parsons, regent, put together a Titanic Tea Program that honored several DAR members who were Titanic survivors, along with lots of history about the RMS Titanic.
All members and guests got to participated in the program by reading bios of Titanic passengers and dressing up for the event. Tea and refreshments were served by volunteer Titanic staff members. Michelle Parsons and Nancy and Bill Hanna helped make this a special day for all the DAR members.
