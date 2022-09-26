The Ann Rogers Clark Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, held a monthly meeting Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
The meeting was called to order by Sheila Parsons, Regent, followed by the opening ritual, which included the DAR Ritual, Pledge of Allegiance, and the American Creed. The Preamble to the Constitution was read followed by the Pledge to the Indiana Flag and The Star-Spangled Banner
Reports were given on President General’s Message, National Defense and Standing Committee reports.
The chapter welcomed new member Joan Mattingly. Tana Rakich and Maria Beyl announced that the Constitution Week- Oct. 17-23 Display was at the Jeffersonville Township Library.
The program was Constitution Jeopardy Trivia and Navigating the NSDAR website by Dana Crawley.
