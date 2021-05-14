The Ann Rogers Clark Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution on May 8 conducted a DAR Memorial Service and celebrated the 120th anniversary of the chapter.
The Ann Rogers Clark Chapter was established on Jan. 15, 1901 and began with 20 charter members.
Chaplain Sue Coley conducted the memorial service for deceased chapter members Amy Jo "Williams" Holaday and Carolyn Langdon.
Coley also gave the oath of initiation to the newest chapter member, Jennifer David.
Allison Holder presented her Girl Scout Gold Project idea to the chapter.
The 120th anniversary celebration program was presented by Chapter Historian Dana Crawley. DAR Bingo was played by all members to learn about the lives of the 20 charter members of the Ann Rogers Clark Chapter.
Special guest speakers included Fannie Bell Pile Sparks, First Regent of Chapter (portrayed by descendant Doris Wyzard) and Virginia Katherine Goodwin, Charter Member, (portrayed by descendant Petsy Thacker). Most members wore their hats and gloves to help commemorate this special event.
