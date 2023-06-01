Mary Boles Leland celebrated 50 years of membership in the NSDAR. The Ann Rogers Clark Chapter honored Mary at a recent meeting. Mary’s family came to help her celebrate the 50th anniversary.
She received her 50th Anniversary Certificate from the NSDAR. Mary’s DAR Service in Leadership roles were shared between two chapters, Ann Rogers Clark in Jeffersonville and General Charles Scott Chapter, Scottsburg.
She served as Regent of the Ann Rogers Clark Chapter from 1980 -1981, Regent of General Charles Scott Chapter from 1997-1998, Chapter Corresponding Secretary(ARC) 2003-2005), Chapter Corresponding Secretary (CSC) 1998-2000, and Chapter Chaplain (CSC).
Mary’s DAR patriot was Amasa Mitchell (buried in Scott County) was a fifer under George Washington and was at the hanging of Major John Andre for assisting Benedict Arnold. During her tenure with NSDAR, Mary was a mail carrier and raised five wonderful children.
