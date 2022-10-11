National DAR Service day was Tuesday, Oct., 11. The Ann Rogers Clark Indiana Chapter made more than 60 blankets for cancer patients and veterans. In addition, cards were signed for both groups. From left (first row, seated) are: Sue Coley, Debbie Persons (Chaplain) and Kathy Hooper (Registrar). Second row, standing: Peggy Metzger, Diane Morgan (Corresponding Secretary), Linda Shingleton (Treasurer), Doris Wyzard, Sheila Parsons (Regent), Marian Wright, Dana Crawley (Librarian) and Priscilla Robertson (Vice Regent).
Sorting the blankets are (from left): Sheila Pearsons, Linda Shingleton and Sue Coley.
