The monthly meeting of the Ann Rogers Clark Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, heard Bob Ammerman speak on Native Plants and Pollinator Gardens. The chapter also welcomed a new member into the group, Barbara Weidner. A program on cemetery preservation and what is needed to clean headstones was presented by Historian Sara Lee.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...Maximum heat index values of 100 to 105. * WHERE...South central Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Continued hot temperatures and high humidity, with very little overnight relief, may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT... The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect until midnight EDT Wednesday night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for the Louisville Metro Area. Orange: Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution. For more information, visit the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District at http://www.louisvilleky.gov/apcd or the Indiana Department of Environmental Management at http://www.in.gov/idem.
Ann Rogers Clark DAR welcomes new member
