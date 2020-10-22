CLARKSVILLE — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld a 2019 decision that limits the hours of operation adult business Theatair X can have during an ongoing civil case with the Town of Clarksville.
On Wednesday, the appellate court ruled in favor of Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael's November ruling approving a preliminary injunction limiting hours. Attorneys for the business and property owner appealed Dec. 19.
The decision comes more than a year after civil action was initiated by Midwest Entertainment Ventures Inc., the business owner, and AMW Investments Inc., the property owner, in response to actions taken by the town to revoke Theatair X's business license.
In May 2019, Midwest and AMR filed an administrative appeal, two months after the Clarksville Town Council voted to revoke its license. The license revocation was based on previous alleged zoning code violations, and a license suspension within the previous year after several people were criminally charged with taking part in sex acts on the property.
As the license revocation case was ongoing, the council updated the zoning code pertaining to sexually-oriented businesses within the town, of which there were two at the time — Theatair X and an adult shop.
The update includes that such businesses must be closed between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.; Theatair X would also have to reconfigure the interior space so that all public areas except restrooms must be visible from the manager's station. The ordinance includes civil penalties of up to $7,500 per day for noncompliance.
The preliminary injunction is for the time period only until the administrative appeal is settled, but attorneys for the town have previously said that if Theatair X is allowed to keep its license, they will seek a permanent injunction.
Online court records show that Judge Carmichael has taken under advisement a hearing regarding all pending motions in the case. That process was halted until the appellate court made its decision.
