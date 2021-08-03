INDIANAPOLIS — A federal appeals court has ruled that Indiana University can proceed with its plan to require students and employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, in what is the highest court decision regarding college immunization mandates.
The Chicago-based appeals court Monday upheld an Indiana district court judge’s ruling that found that the university was acting reasonably “in pursuing public health and safety for its campus communities.”
Both courts rejected a request by eight IU students who sought to block the requirement while they challenge its legality, claiming that it would violate their constitutional rights by forcing them to receive unwanted medical treatment.
The policy makes vaccination a condition of attending the university, and students who don’t want to get vaccinated can also seek “ample educational opportunities” elsewhere, according to the appeals court ruling. Still, the vaccination policy allows exemptions on religious and medical grounds, which the court said provides constitutional accommodations for those who qualify.
“Once again, the court has affirmed our legitimate public health interest in assuring the safety of our students, faculty and staff and we are excited to welcome our community back for the fall semester,” the university said in a statement Monday.
James Bopp, a lawyer for the plaintiffs who takes on conservative political causes, said he would ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the rulings, which legal experts say are the first from federal courts regarding college immunization mandates. Similar lawsuits against student vaccine requirements at the University of Connecticut and the California State University system are awaiting action.
College officials across the country have struggled with whether they have the authority to require student vaccinations, which some see as key to returning campus to in-person classes and other normal activities.
The lawsuit was filed after IU officials announced in May that the school would require its roughly 90,000 students and 40,000 employees on its seven campuses to receive COVID-19 vaccinations for the fall semester. Students who don’t comply will have their registration canceled and workers who don’t will lose their jobs.IU initially was going to require students and employees to provide immunization documentation. That sparked a backlash from Republican state lawmakers and the state attorney general, leading university officials to make providing proof of vaccination optional and allow students and employees to simply attest to their vaccination in an online form.
The university is allowing religious and medical exemptions, but school spokesman Chuck Carney said more than 80% of students have reported receiving at least one dose.
Face coverings are now required at Indiana State University, Ivy Tech Community College and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
The rule applies regardless of vaccination status.
Rose-Hulman is the latest to announce it has re-instated a masking requirement for indoor settings.
“Effective Monday, Aug. 2, all individuals at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will be required to wear face masks inside all buildings on campus, unless alone in their own private office, workspace or room,” the updated policy states. “This requirement applies to all students, faculty, staff, and visitors regardless of vaccination status.”
Ivy Tech and ISU’s rules are in effect now.
“This is not an easy decision to make, but it is the right and responsible course of action in light of recent announcements from federal and state public health officials,” ISU President Deborah Curtis said in message to the campus community.
Wrote the president, “By resuming the requirement, it is our goal that on-campus, in-person academic and campus life activities and experiences (including University events at full capacity) may be preserved throughout the upcoming academic calendar. Wearing our face coverings indoors will help minimize transmission of the virus while we get back to the on-campus experiences that we treasure.”
Ivy Tech’s mandate is for all campuses statewide.
The state’s community college system said the change in policy is a result of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated masking guidance issued last week.
“The college has consistently followed CDC guidance throughout the pandemic to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and communities,” the posting says.
“Almost two-thirds of our campus locations are currently in either in high or substantially high areas of infections,” Ivy Tech said on its website.
Both ISU and Ivy Tech said vaccinations have been shown to be a strong defense against COVID-19 and its current and emerging variants.
At Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, the COVID taskforce has a meeting scheduled this week to review masking policies to determine if there need to be changes, said B.J. Riley, director of marketing.
