Due to the potential inclement weather Prosser Vocational Center Open House scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, has been rescheduled to next Thursday, Jan. 27. The event will be from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at 4202 Charlestown Rd., New Albany.
Tailgate dinner
DePauw Methodist Church, across from NAHS, will have a Tailgate Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. The menu includes chili, potato soup, ham sandwiches, Jello salad, dessert, and a drink. The cost is $8, and carryout meals are available.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
St. Anthony Food Pantry
Open Pantry is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Intake procedures for the Food Pantry: photo ID, proof of residency (copy of recent bill that shows address) and most recent utility bill (landline phone, gas, water, electric).
The Open Food Pantry is on the second and last Tuesday of each month. For more information, call St. Anthony Parish at 812-283-8447.
Jeffersonville High School Alumni luncheon
The JHS Alumni luncheon will be Thursday, Jan. 27, beginning at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
The meetings will be at the Sellersburg American Legion during the winter months. During the spring and summer months the group meets at Garrett’s General Store and Restaurant in Utica, at the outside shelterhouse. All alumni welcome.
Toddler Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host toddler story times on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10:30 a.m. This event is for children 4 and younger and their caregivers. Children will enjoy stories, songs, dancing, crafts, and an activity with Mrs. Q. The structured story time is the perfect blend of learning and fun, plus some movement to get the wiggles out.
These story times will also be offered virtually through Zoom on the same day at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 812-285-5640 or stop by the library at 1312 Eastern Blvd. Clarksville.
Prosser Vocational Center Open House
Prosser Vocational Center Open House is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at 4202 Charlestown Rd., New Albany.
All invited to tour the school and speak with staff.
Spring Book Babies
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is accepting registration for the 2022 Spring Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months) and Storyhour (ages 3 to 5 years old) programs. These programs will run seven weeks in February and March beginning Jan. 31.
Visit the library’s website — www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library — Charlestown Library — 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library — 812-246-4493, Henryville Library — 812-294-4246, New Washington Library — 812-293-4577 and Borden Library — 812-258-9041.
Southern Indiana Vegetable Growers meeting
For over 40 years, vegetable growers from across Southern Indiana and Northern Kentucky have attended this event each winter to learn about the latest information regarding the production of fresh vegetables. Growers (including home gardeners) wishing to spend a few hours learning about the latest information in the field of vegetable crop production are encouraged to attend.
This year, the Southeastern Indiana Vegetable Growers meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. This meeting will be held as a hybrid. For those wishing to attend this free event in person, please contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu to reserve your spot. In-person spaces are limited to 15 people. For those wishing to attend virtually, go to https://bit.ly/3nNgeih to register. Topics for the evening include “Growing Organic Transplants” by Liz Maynard and Reducing Pollinator Exposure to Pesticides in Specialty Crops given by ANR Educators.
Participants are asked to pre-register by noon on Feb. 2. If you have questions, contact the Purdue Extension Floyd County Office at 812-948-5470 or by contacting Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator in Floyd County, by email at gmanders@purdue.edu.
Credits will be available for those who hold a Private Pesticide Applicator Certification. To receive credit, you must fill out a registration form and have it in to the Floyd County Extension Office with the $10 PARP fee by noon on Feb. 2. To receive a PARP registration form, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator, at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu.
Backyard Birding
Come to the library to learn all about the birds in your yard with this fun, informative program. Join interpretive naturalist Jeremy Beavin from Charlestown State Park for this program all about birds. What can you do to encourage a variety of birds to visit your yard? Tips on landscape design and bird identification will be discussed. Register from our calendar at www.clarkco.lib.in.us or call 812-256-3337.
Charlestown Library: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 6-7 p.m.
Sellersburg Library: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6-7 p.m.
Bird Feeder Craft
Come to the library to make a bird feeder out of popsicle sticks and take home some bird feed to enjoy birds from your backyard! Adults 18 and older. All materials will be provided. Registration is required. Register from the library calendar at www.clarkco.lib.in.us or call 812-256-3337.
Charlestown: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 6-7 p.m.
New Washington: Thursday, Feb. 17, 6-7 p.m.
Borden: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 6-7 pm
Sellersburg: Wednesday, Feb. 23, 6-7 pm
Henryville: Thursday, February 24, 6-7 p.m.
Patoka Lake full moon hike
Join an interpretive naturalist Friday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Beach 2 Shelter House at Patoka Lake for a three-fourths-mile guided hike along a paved trail overlooking the lake.
The journey will begin with a talk about the moon and nature at night. Hiking will begin at 8:35 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. Plan to wear comfortable hiking shoes and bring refreshments. There will be stone benches to rest on.
Participation is limited, and advance registration is required by phone at 812-685-2447 by 2 p.m. Feb. 17. For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN.
Chili & Brew Bonanza
The Chili & Brew Bonanza will be on “TWOS-DAY,” Feb. 22, 2022 (2/22/22) at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Jeffersonville.
The evening will consists of chili and brew samples, silent auction, and lots of fun. Table sponsorships for businesses and organizations available. Tickets go on sale soon. Contact Jeffersonville Main Street for more information.
Carnegie Center invites MoodRing submissions
The Carnegie Center for Art & History, a branch of the Floyd County Library, invites high schoolers in Floyd, Clark, and Harrison Counties to submit art and literature pieces to be published in MoodRing. This is a chance for teens in the area to express themselves, collaborate with the community, and to answer the question: what’s the mood?
MoodRing accepts written submissions, photography, and visual artwork. Acceptable written work includes poems, prose, and short stories. This will be a blind, juried selection, and only a total of 30 works will be selected for publication.
Any student currently enrolled in grades 9-12 in Floyd, Clark, and Harrison Counties is invited to submit up to three images and three written works for review. Only original work will be accepted, and the deadline to submit is Feb. 24, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Full eligibility and submission requirements can be found on Carnegie Center’s website at carnegiecenter.org/moodring-2022-submissions.
Those interested in submitting your work but need assistance technologically or otherwise, the Carnegie Center is happy to help. Contact Museum Educator Shamia Gaither at sgaither@carnegiecenter.org.
Centra Foundation Scholarship application now openCentra Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Loretta M. Burd Scholarship Program. The program will award 27 total $2,500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors and adult students this year.
Each Centra branch will award one $2,500 scholarship to a high school senior in the local community. The remaining scholarships will be awarded to adult or non-traditional students who have decided to return to school. The Loretta M. Burd Adult Scholarship may be used to pursue an undergraduate degree, graduate degree or certification from an accredited college, university or technical/trade school.
Named in honor of Loretta M. Burd, who retired from Centra Credit Union after 47 years, the scholarship program is designed to invest in members’ futures. The program specifically helps local students who plan to attend a two- or four-year college, university or technical/trade school.
To qualify for a scholarship, the applicant or the applicant’s parent or legal guardian must be a member of Centra Credit Union with an account in good standing. If you’d like to learn more about how to become a Centra member, go to https://www.centra.org/become-a-member/. Awards can be used at two- or four-year colleges, universities or technical/trade schools for the fall 2022 semester.
Applications will be accepted until Feb. 28, 2022, at https://www.centra.org/scholarships/.
ALA Hoosier Girls State selection begins
The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, Floyds Knobs will select up to four area high school junior girls as delegates or alternates to attend ALA Hoosier Girls State June 19-25.
Young women interested in this prestigious experience should ask their school counselors for an application, complete and return it to ALA HGS Chmn Ann Carr no later than March 1. Carr may be reached by email at sacarr@twc.com; or by phone at 502-741-6562.
Hoosier Girls State is a program designed to educate young women of Indiana in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of citizenship. Eligibility requires a delegate be enrolled in an Indiana high school, having completed the junior year or third year; and be returning to high school for at least one semester the following year; be in the upper half of her class academically; and be sponsored by a Unit of the American Legion Auxiliary. Home-schooled girls are eligible if they meet the same requirements.
Campbellsville University
Academic honors President’s List for the Fall 2021 semester at Campbellsville University included two Jeffersonville residents, Parris Howard and Shelby Little.
Named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester were Naomi Bedung of Jeffersonville and Nicholas Schmit of New Albany.
Campbellsville University is a Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 12,000 students offering over 100 programs of study including doctoral, masters, bachelors, associate and certification programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
