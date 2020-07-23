Kris and Brittney Hobt, who are both veterans, own and operate K&B Liberty Farm in Corydon. They raise chickens and cows and recently started a GoFundMe account to help shelters that house veterans. The Hobts recently donated chicken and eggs to Liberty Place in New Albany. Pictured from left, are: Kathy Briles Cardona, Liberty Place representative; Jonathan Dean, a local veteran who resides at Liberty Place, and Kris and Brittney Hobt.