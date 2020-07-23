Four area young people were among the graduates in the 2020 class of Franklin College. The college conferred 170 undergraduate degrees and seven graduate degrees.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college rescheduled the traditional commencement ceremony to coincide with the annual Homecoming and Alumni Weekend. Franklin College plans to come together in person to celebrate the Class of 2020 on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
Graduates from Southern Indiana include:
Jayla Lenae Callens, son of Collins and Linda Callens of Jeffersonville, Bachelor of Arts degree in exercise science.
Benjamin Bradley Doss, son of Erick and Gretchen Doss of Jeffersonville, Bachelor of Arts degree in history.
Elizabeth Quinn Fitzgerald, daughter of Mark and Beth Fitzgerald of Georgetown, Bachelor of Arts degree in multimedia journalism. She graduated magna cum laude and received the Harvey C. Jacobs Journalism Award, the Dr. Elmon Williams Law Study Award and the Pulliam Fellowship Award. She is a member of the Alpha Society Academic Honorary.
Amanda McKinney, daughter of James and Kristina McKinney of Jeffersonville, Bachelor of Arts degree in biology.
Southern Indiana Genealogical Society
The Southern Indiana Genealogical Society will host a Zoom presentation on Thursday, Aug. 6. The presentation will be about the First Families of Floyd, Clark and Harrison Counties Legacy Project, which identifies and honors tri-county pioneers and their direct descendants. Discussion will include how to research the settlers and complete the First Families application.
Beginning at 5:45 p.m., genealogy librarians from the three counties, including Kathy Fisher, Diane Stepro, and Melissa Wiseheart, will answer questions and chat. For more information, go to sigsweb.org or phone Donna Kepley Foster at 812-923-3492. Enter the meeting using this link: https://bit.ly/FFworkshop2020
Blood Drive
American Legion Post 42 at 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs, will host a blood drive 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, at the post home. Walk-ins are welcome if there is an open appointment time slot. Please call ahead at 513-543-6726 to make sure space is available.
