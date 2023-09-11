Meet the Candidates
The Jeffersonville/Clark County NAACP will host an opportunity for members of the community to meet and speak with candidates running for local office on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Candidates Meet-and-Greet will take place at Community Action of Southern Indiana, 201 E.15th Street in Jeffersonville. The meet-and-greet format will allow community members to interact directly with candidates in order become better informed in advance of the local elections in November.
Candidates who wish to participate are encouraged to contact Antia Fields, President of the Jeffersonville/Clark County NAACP, at 502-751-2554.
Light refreshments will be served. The NAACP is non-partisan.
Clark County Museum
The Clark County Museum at 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville, Second Thursday Program will be at 6 p.m., Sept. 14 with Judge Steven Fleece as the speaker. The program will be “Admiral Jonas Howard Ingram: Homegrown Hero of World War II.”
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a dedicated time for people to join their voices and share that there is hope, help is available, and healing is possible. In observance of this month, The Floyd County Library will offer events focused on mental health and suicide prevention, as well as a variety of books and resources.
A Gatekeeper Suicide Prevention Program will take place on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Library’s Gallery meeting room, at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana. This free workshop for adults will be led by Sarah Smith from LifeSpring who will teach participants how to identify individuals who are showing warning signs of suicide risk and help these individuals get the services they need.
Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/11201538 or by phone at (812) 944-8464.
Jazz Concert
The Floyd County Library will feature a free Jazz Concert in the library upper level featuring Jazz Musician Jamey Aebersold on Friday, Sept. 15 from noon to 1 p.m.
Songs performed will include selections from The Great American Songbook and compositions by various jazz artists in celebration of the 120-year-old American art form.
For more information, go to nafclibrary.libcal.com
Sellersburg United Methodist Church BBQ Dinner
Sellersburg United Methodist Church, 226 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor a barbeque dinner, Friday, Sept. 15, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the church.
Barbeque dinners are $12 each or a hot dog dinner is $5. Baked goods will be for sale in the church fellowship hall.
Christian Academy of Indiana Band Concert
More than 230 middle and high school students from Christian Academy of Indiana (CAI) will participate in a free band concert on Friday, Sept.15 at 6:30 p.m. at the New Albany Amphitheater in downtown New Albany.. The public is invited to bring a blanket or a chair and enjoy free music with songs ranging from movie themes to the Blues Brothers to “September” by Earth, Wind and Fire.
Aleshia Shouse is Director of Bands at CAI.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music by Matt Williams, 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15 at the post home.
Beck’s Mill Celebration
Enjoy a full day at Beck’s Mill starting with a 5k at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Register that morning at 7:30 a.m. The $25 registrationb fee includes a Shady Patch breakfast. 5k T-shirts will be sold separately. Enjoy music from the Hattabaugh family. After the 5k, Trent and Jim Woodward and Louis Courtney will be grilling the chicken. The $10 meal includes a half chicken and two sides. Serving at 11 a.m. and the meals go fast so come early.
Becks Mill is at 4433 S. Beck’s Mill Road in Salem, For more information, call 812-883-5147.
Meet A Veteran
Sons of the American Legion will sponsor “Meet A Veteran,” Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. at the Sellersburg American Legion for junior members.
In addition to Meet a Veteran, also available will be touch a military truck, personalized dog tags and food.
The Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 is at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg
Jeffersonville Library to host feature film
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a feature film on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s film is a Spanish drama that tells the story of two mothers who bond in unexpected ways after giving birth the same day. This film will be presented in Spanish with English subtitles.
For more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has two locations. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Ave., and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd.
Multi Cultural Festival
St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish, 415 E. 8th Street, New Albany, will sponsor a Multi-Cultural Festival, perfect for the whole family, Saturday, Sept. 16 from 5 to 11 p.m.
The festival will feature an array of food vendors representing various countries, each offering a wide range of delicious treats that will surely satisfy your taste buds. From tacos, tamales, and bratwurst to hamburgers, homemade desserts, and more, you'll definitely find something that will tickle your fancy. And that's not all, also available for purchase will be gorditas, pambazos, loaded nachos, pupusa, pizza, samosas, and beverages to quench your thirst. Plus, live entertainment and games for children with prizes to entertain the whole family throughout the night.
For more information, contact María Belen Pazmino at (816) 518-2171 or Friar Mark Weaver at (812) 944-0417.
Auxiliary Membership Drive
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, will sponsor a membership drive, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 16 at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
American Legion Auxiliary Dinner
Sellersburg American Legion Auxiliary Post 204, will sponsor a meatloaf dinner, Sunday, Sept. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post home, 412 N. New Albany Street.
The cost is $12 per person.
Howard Chapel Missionary Baptist
Howard Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1715 E. Market St., New Albany, will celebratits 135th church anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 17 with two services. The morning service will begin at 11 a.m. with guest speaker Dr. Steven Smith, pastor of Portland Missionary Baptist. The afternoon service will begin at 3:30 p.m. and the guests are Dr. Anthony Middleton and the congregation of Cable Missionary Baptist Church.
All are invited to come and help celebrate. For more information, call 502-298-1042.
Stony Point Christian Church Anniversary
Stony Point Christian Church, 10100 Stoney Point Road, Charlestown, will celebrate its 225th anniversary on Sept. 17. Phil Lamaster from Scottsburg will be the special speaker, beginning at 11 a.m.
This congregation has its roots in the former Silver Creek Baptist Church, which was chartered on Nov. 22, 1798, east of Charlestown on Owens Creek. This was the first Protestant church in the Northwest Territory. It became an independent Christian Church in 1829 and became known as the Silver Creek Church. In 1858 the congregation erected its current house of worship.
All are invited to join the special day beginning with worship service at 11 a.m., followed by a dinner and then a Celebration Service with special singing by Soar On and a video presentation showing some of the church history and accomplishments, as well as an encouraging message by Phil Lamaster.
Beech Grove Cemetery
Beech Grove Cemetery Trustees are planning a Homecoming for 2023. The date is set for Sunday, Sept. 17. All friends and families of Beech Grove Church and Cemetery are encouraged to join in a pitch-in dinner at 1:30 p.m. Drinks and tableware will be provided. After the dinner, there will be a brief business meeting, music and a time of reminiscing.
Any questions, contact Chris Carter, chairman at 812-820-3797 or Karen (Mull) King, secretary/treasurer at 812-786-1520 or karen.teddy.king@gmail.com
Teen Program at Floyd County Library
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a dedicated time for people to join their voices and share that there is hope, help is available, and healing is possible. In observance of this month, The Floyd County Library will offer a special Teen Scene event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the library’s teen area. During this event, featuring guest speaker Wade Thaxton from Brandon’s House Counseling Center, teens will learn how to support their friends, peers, and themselves.
Participants will also create a fun affirmation jar craft designed to uplift and encourage with positive messages and helpful mantras. This program is for teens 12 to 18 years old and no registration is required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.