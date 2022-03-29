Theatre Works of SoIN will return to live theatre at the former historic Indiana State Bank Building, 203 E. Main Street in downtown New Albany next Wednesday. The musical will be presented April 6 – 9 and 13-16 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee at 2 p.m. on April 10. Multiple performances are already sold-out. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students, and seating is limited. All ticketholders will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the performance time and wear masks while in the Theatre Works facility. No concessions will be served. Additional information can be found online at http://theatreworksofsoin.com/shows. “Big Fish,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton, tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. Pictured above are Erin Jump and Landon Sholar.