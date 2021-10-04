Toys for Tots Christmas Holiday Campaign Kickoff
October 1 marked the official kickoff for the Toys for Tots 2021 holiday campaign running through Christmas. U.S. Marines and volunteers will be conducting 830 local toy collection and distribution campaigns in all 50 states, DC, Puerto Rico, Guam, and U.S. Virgin Islands.
Marines and volunteers engage with local businesses, media and individuals within their communities collecting new, unwrapped toys and distributing those gifts to less fortunate children allowing them to experience the joy of Christmas
For more information and to find out about the campaigns, go to www.toysfortots.org and click on the local campaigns tab.
Volunteers invited to Wrangle Weeds
The Clark County Harmful Invasives Removal Project (CCHIRP) and the Floyd County Native Habitat Restoration Team (Floyd County Native) are sponsoring Weed Wrangle, also known as invasive plants. The Wrangle will take place Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Lapping Park’s disc golf course in Clarksville at 2404 Greentree Blvd. North.
Familiarity with invasive plants is not a requirement nor is knowledge of plants. If you just want to help improve the environment, come on out. The event will be led by an expert in invasive species management who will provide education on invasive plant ID, and tips on invasive management before beginning. Group members will be available to assist volunteers throughout the Wrangle.
Look for directional signs once you enter the park. Those participating are asked to dress appropriately for the weather and bring gloves to protect hands; sturdy boots are recommended. For more information, contact the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) office at (812) 256-2330, ext. 3.
Chili, Brats & Brew at The Vintage Fire Museum
The annual Fire Museum’s “Chili, Brats, & Brew” event will be Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Outdoors with social distancing at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring St., Jeffersonville.
• The brats, chili, hot dogs, and beverages will be on sale beginning at 11 a.m.
• Craft beer from OLPH (Our Lady of Perpetual Hops).
• Live music from “The 3rd Street Garage Band” and “Jesse and the Hogg Brothers.”
• Rides offered on a vintage fire truck.
• Tour the Museum (half price) in its new location with special fire safety exhibits and displays of equipment dating back as far as 1756.
Go to the website at vintagefiremuseum.org. The museum’s regular hours are Tuesday thru Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A Christmas Story Auditions
During the Christmas season of 1983 an instant Christmas Classic opened in movie theatres across the country. A Christmas Story by Jean Shepherd was born. Sixteen years later Philip Grecian created the play by the same name. This Christmas tradition is coming to the Hayswood Theatre in Corydon this Holiday Season. Auditions will be at the theatre on Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. and Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.
The performances will be Dec. 2 thru Dec. 12 at the Hayswood Theatre, 115 S. Capitol Avenue. The open auditions will be for 19 roles (two men, two women, and 15 children ages 6 years old to 15 years old.
Actors will be doing cold readings and should bring a headshot and a brief resume. Everyone at auditions must wear a mask except while reading. Experience is not required. Questions may be e-mailed to the Director Bob Trinkle bobtprin@aol.com.
Clark County Ghost Stories
The Clark County Museum Presents Clark County Ghost Stories by Jeanne Burke, 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14 at 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville. Not for children younger than 14.
Limited seating. Call 502-548-0259 to reserve a seat.
Zoom introduction to Medicare
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual introduction to Medicare, 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16. Matthew Wiegman from Senior Source Insurance will present a virtual Introduction to Medicare. This program is designed for those individuals who are interested in enrolling for Medicare or need more information about it. He will discuss the enrollment period as well as the different parts of Medicare (hospital, medical, prescription) and the types of supplemental coverage that is available. He will also answer any questions.
To register, email or call Matthew at: matthewwiegman@seniorsourceinsurance.com or 502- 645-4730. Once you are registered, a Zoom link will be sent to you. For more information on programs, go to the jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Community Yard Sale
DePauw Methodist Church, across from NAHS at 925 Vincennes St., will have a community yard sale Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Spaces can be rented to sell items for just $10. Call 479-883-2331 to reserve a spot or for more information. The event will be in the church basement if it rains.
Flag Disposal Ceremony
The Forty and Eight Veterans Organization at 221 Albany St., New Albany, will sponsor a flag disposal ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 23 at noon. Guest speaker will be Mayor Jeff Gahan. The event is open to the public.
