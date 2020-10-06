BMV branches closed for Columbus Day
All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) branches are closed beginning Saturday, Oct. 10 in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.
Branches resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, go to IN.gov/BMV.
Vintage Fire Museum's 'Chile, Brats, & Brew'
The Vintage Fire Museum’s annual “Chili, Brats, & Brew" event will be Saturday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., outdoors and social distanced.
The brats, chili, and beverages will be on sale beginning at 11 a.m. Craft beer will be from Donum Dei. Live music will be from “The 3rd Street Garage Band,” “Jesse and the Hogg Brothers” and “Waitin’ for Dave.” Rides will be offered on a vintage fire truck. Tours of the museum with its spectacular displays of equipment dating back as far as 1756 will be available.
Go to the website at vintagefiremuseum.org. The museum’s regular hours are Tuesday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information call, 812-282-4705 or email vfmuseum@gmail.com.
Purdue Extension's 'Get Walkin' program
The Purdue Extension Office is sponsoring a Get Walkin program to help Hoosiers get on their feet. Want to improve your health but are short on time and lack motivation, sign up, walk and get email support.
This free email-based walking program will start Oct. 13. You will receive a total of 16 emails, two per week for the first month and one per month for the next eight weeks. To sign up, email Janet Steffens at jsteffens@purdue.edu by Oct. 13.
Relay for Life Birthday Celebration
Cancer survivors and their caregivers know the value of celebrating life. For those who have faced such a formidable enemy and won, giving them more time with those they love and care about, there could be nothing greater to celebrate!
The Floyd County Relay for Life will be celebrating the birthdays of its cancer survivors and their caregivers in a special way this year. It will host a drive-thru celebration Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7p.m. in the parking lot at Scribner Middle School. All our survivors and their caregivers in the community are invited to decorate their vehicles and join a caravan and some goodies. Despite Covid 19, the Relay for Life wants to celebrate the milestones, in a socially distanced, safe way. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/FloydRelay.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month and to honor local victims of domestic violence in Kentucky and southern Indiana, The Center for Women and Families is partnering with local businesses and well-known landmarks in the area to help show “Love in a New Light” during the month of October.
Residents and businesses are asked to light their homes purple for the initiative or place purple hearts in their windows to honor those who have died as a result of domestic violence, support survivors of domestic violence and give hope to those living with abuse.
Floyd County Third-Graders get 'This is Our Community'
The Floyd County Historical Society, with the support of the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation and a number of community members, has printed the 2020 edition of “This is Our Community” and delivered it to all third graders in Floyd County. This is a teaching aid for local history and the society has supplied similar materials since 1956. A limited number of copies are available to the public for $6.
Up until the national pandemic, The Floyd County Historical Society has presented informational programs the fourth Tuesday of each month, except July, December and January. See the society’s web site at FCHSIN.org for an update of when the society will again resume its 2021 schedule of meetings, or call 812-590-2798. These meetings are free and open to the public.
The Floyd County Historical Society also operates the Padgett Museum at 509 West Market Street, New Albany. The museum is open every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment through Dec. 12, 2020. Stop by and rekindle your interest in our great city and county. Admission is free. The Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Donations are always welcome.
Jeffersonville Library Zoom Program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will be offering a Zoom program for patrons who would like to learn about essential oils in relation to our immune system. The presentation will be Saturday, Oct. 17 from 1 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.
The immune system plays an important part in our health and well-being. Join this online class to learn how essential oils can help support healthy immune function. Find out the most beneficial oils to have on hand to make this fall and coming winter season better than before. The class will be about 30 minutes with about 10 minutes for Q&A. Sarah Lundy, the instructor, has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness for many years. She also actively coaches and teaches others in her local community and across the United States.
To register for this class, email Sarah Lundy: sarahlundyoils@gmail.com. Once you are registered, a Zoom link will be sent to you via Lundy to join the class. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812- 285-8606. The main library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Samaritan's Purse
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause fear and uncertainty, Samaritan’s Purse is calling on churches and families to pack more shoebox gifts than ever before for Operation Christmas Child. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
The Samaritan’s Purse project has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide for more than two decades. This is a mission project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions. Simply pack shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. Then, take the shoeboxes to one of more than 4,000 drop-off locations during National Collection Week Nov. 16-23. Drop-off Locations will be listed starting in early November at samaritanspurse.org and can be searched by city or ZIP code. For detailed information about the project and more, go to samaritanspurse.org.
Call in to 'Talk to a Lawyer'
The Pro Bono Program will sponsor a call-in program, "Talk to a Lawyer Today," on Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. This is a telephone conference only, no appointment is necessary. Call 812-288-8002.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.