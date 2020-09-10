Lifespan Senior Games at-home edition
Lucy Koesters, Chief Business Development Officer at LifeSpan Resources has announced that their annual Senior Games has been made into an at-home edition due to the pandemic and to keep the seniors that regularly participate in this event safe.
“This is an amazing group of individuals, said Koesters, and while they have weathered many storms in their lifetime, they are also in the age group that is most susceptible to this virus and we want to keep them safe by still holding the event, just virtually, with an at-home edition.”
Senior Games AT Home Edition kickoff will be Monday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. using Zoom. Participants will be welcomed by Wayne Perkey, former 840 WHAS Morning Show host. Many of the same games will be available but with different twists so that participants can complete them at home. Each day will begin with a Zoom welcome with the end of the day having announcements of the day’s winners.
“There will still be games, and those that participate will be placed in a drawing each day to win,” said Koesters.
There will also be a King and Queen for 2020 who will be determined by the number of games participated in, including a week-long Scavenger Hunt and Trivia Contest.
T-Shirts, a tradition for the Senior Games, will be available at the LifeSpan Resources office at 33 State Street, 3rd Floor, New Albany. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information on the event or log-in information for the Zoom access go to www.lsr14.org or contact Melissa Richardson, director of development by calling 812-206-7960 or emailing to mrichardson@lsr14.org.
Pollinator Day
The 5th annual Pollinator Day will take place virtually on Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at https://www.sunnysidemg.org/pollinator-day
During this virtual event live webinars will start at 10 a.m.
The schedule for the day is
• 10 a.m. — Bee the Difference; Citizen Science and Pollinators
• 11 a.m.- Pollinator Importance and Conservation
• 12 p.m.-Fall Gardening for Pollinators
• 1 p.m.- Our Forgotten Pollinators
• 2 p.m.-Help Indiana Bats.
No registration is needed to attend the webinars.
To make sure there is something for everyone, activity bags have been created for youth up to age 12. Pre-registration is required to receive a bag. Activities and crafts for the day include: a flying bat, pollinator mask-making, creating plantable seed papers, pumpkin decorating, and a Pollinator Quest. These bags will include all of the supplies needed for the activities and crafts except for scissors. Bags can be picked up on the afternoon of Sept. 18th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County (3000 Technology Ave. New Albany, IN 47150).
To register for the activity bags, go to https://bit.ly/38UxfxR
If you have any questions, contact the Purdue Extension Floyd County Office at 812-948-5470 or email ANR Extension Educator Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu
Bonnie’s Food Pantry partners with Meijer
The Center for Lay Ministries Bonnie’s Food Pantry has a summer partnership with Meijer to provide much-needed hunger relief to local families through the retailer’s customer-driven food pantry donation program, Simply Give.
The community has been hit hard with families in need of food during the Covid-19 outbreak. The center’s food pantry has been meeting that need, with community help. We will again be the partner for the Jeffersonville Meijer Simply Give Campaign and we appreciate their support.
“This is a phenomenal opportunity provided by Meijer to CLM food pantry – it allows us to serve more families in our area. These past few months have been a crucial time for our children and families and we need to be prepared to meet that continued need,” said Kara Brown, executive director of the Center for Lay Ministries.
The Meijer Simply Give campaign has replenished the shelves of the center’s food pantry for more than five years with donation drives. The program encourages customers to purchase $10 Simply Give donation cards between now and Sept. 26.
Double Match days will be Saturday, Sept. 12. On this day, for every $10 donated by the community, Meijer will donate an additional $20, up to a maximum donation by Meijer of $10,000.
The purpose of the CLM food pantry is to provide services to vulnerable populations in the local community with compassion, dignity and respect. If you have any questions regarding your donation or of the CLM mission, please contact CLM at 812-282-0063.
