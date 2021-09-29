Curbside flu shot clinic Saturday in New Albany
Baptist Health Floyd is making it easy to get your annual flu shot this year. There will be a curbside flu shot clinic Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care, 2315 Green Valley Road, New Albany.
No appointment is necessary. The flu shot is also available at some Baptist Health urgent care facilities. To find other locations and times, go to BaptistHealth.com/FluShot.
IUS Business School Golf Scramble
The IU Southeast School of Business will host its annual 4-person golf scramble on Friday, Oct. 1, at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the event will tee off at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. Prizes will be awarded for the top three teams, the longest drive, the longest putt and the closest to the pin. There will also be multiple prize drawings after the event has concluded.
The cost for a 4-person team is $460, with $120 tax deductible. The cost for an individual is $125, with $40 tax deductible. This cost includes green fees, a golf cart, a pre-packaged breakfast and a boxed lunch. Sponsorships are available at each level: $660 for Platinum, $310 for Gold and $250 for Silver Hole sponsorships.
Proceeds will benefit the IUS Business and Economics Program and Enhancement Fund, which provides funding for various business programs, the startup of new programs and undergraduate scholarships. If interested in participating in the scramble or interested in sponsoring the event, go to www.ius.edu/bus-golf. For additional information, contact Brittany Schmidt at britmurr@ius.edu or 812-941-2664.
Purdue Extension Floyd County offers walking club
A four-meeting program for people interested in improving fitness and meeting others who like to walk is being offered by the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County. The cost for the program is $10 (cash or check only) per person and includes walking log, arm band, and program handouts. Register by Oct. 1 by contacting the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at (812)-948-5470, or go to www.extension.purdue.edu/floyd.
A short information session at the start of each meeting will cover the following topics: walking footwear, stretches for walkers, walking nutrition, and fun places to walk in Floyd County. Participants will walk together, at their own pace, around the walking trail at the Purdue Technology Center.
The one-hour meetings will be led by Purdue Extension Educator Janet Steffens. The meetings will be Oct. 7, 14, 21, & 28 from 5:30 pm to 6:30 p.m. in the Shine Conference Room at the Purdue Technology Center, 3000 Technology Ave., (Charlestown Road across from Kohls), New Albany.
Steamboat Nights
Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville, turns into a neon glow fest on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2 when Steamboat Nights returns. This family-friendly event features a silent disco with DJ John Q, blacklight experience, balloon glimmer, Maker13 make and take crafts and much more.
Enjoy live entertainment at the Jammin in Jeffersonville RiverStage and the Overlook and Terraced Lawn, 100 W. Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville.
• Friday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m., Nappy Roots
• Saturday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m.,The Prince Project
Steamboat Nights is open 7-11 p.m. each night.
Movie in the Park
Movie in the Park (Jurassic Park) will be shown at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville, Friday, Oct. 1 at approximately 7:30 p.m.. Sponsored by the Clarksville Parks Department, bring a lawn chair or blanket.
This is the last movie of the season.
St. Marks UCC Flea Market
St. Marks United Church of Christ, 222 E. Spring St., New Albany, will have its annual Harvest Homecoming Flea Market. It will be open two weekends this year — Friday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The following week the Flea Market will be open Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
New items will be put out each day. Bargains galore with thousands of items from antiques, jewelry, watches, toys, dolls, games, puzzles, cookware, pictures, lamps, housewares, purses, cameras, small appliances, linens, rugs, baskets, luggage, tools, office supplies, holiday items, baby items, books, records, DVD’s & CD’s. More details can be found online at Facebook/St. Marks UCC Harvest Homecoming Flea Market.
Health Fair and Car Show
Clark Memorial Health, 1220 Missouri Ave., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a Health Fair and Car Show, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 2, at the hospital. Clark Memorial and community partners will offer information and resources for the entire family, including women’s, men’s and children’s health, mental health, wellness and prevention, chronic disease management and healthy lifestyle education.
Health screenings will include blood pressure checks, cholesterol and diabetes. COVID and flu vaccinations will be available. No appointments necessary. Must be at least 18 years old for screenings.
All CDC guidelines will be followed. Anyone who enters the facility must wear a face mask.
For more information call 812-283,2101 or go to ClarkMemorial.org
Outer Fossil Bed Hike
Falls of the Ohio, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville, will sponsor an Outer Fossil Bed Hike, noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2 (river level permitting.) This is a rugged hike.
Annual Celebrate the Handshake
Annual Celebrate the Handshake will be Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2 and 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
The Handshake Event is to recall the partnership between Meriwether Lewis and William Clark that began at the Falls of the Ohio with the historical handshake in 1803.
Paint Party
Paint Party at the Beck’s Mill, Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. in the open-air dining room. Presented by artist, Dusty Baker. Those attending will be painting a beautiful fall scene. Register at www.austys.com to reserve a seat. Cost is $30 per person and includes the supplies, light refreshments, tea and lemonade.
The mill is located at 4433 S. Beck’s Mill Rd, Salem. For more information, go to www.becksmill.org or call 812-883-5147.
Sunnyside Master Gardeners
Sunnyside Master Gardeners’ monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 5 , at 6:30 p.m. online. Connect to the meeting through the Sunnyside website: Sunnysidemg.org.
The guest speaker is Sheri Crabtree, a horticulture research and extension associate at Kentucky State University in Frankfort. She will present a program on “Paw Paw’s. “
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square), New Albany.
Floyds Knobs
Floyd County Farmers Market located in Floyds Knobs and New Albany has something for everyone.
Join the group Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. next to Landmark Dental Care at 411 Lafollette Station off of Lawrence Banet Rd/Hwy 150, Exit 119.
Charlestown
Charlestown Farmers Market will be Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Community Presbyterian Church, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Sellersburg
Sellersburg Farmers Market will be Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wilkerson Park, 316 E. Utica St., Sellersburg.
